Berenberg Bank Upgrades Tyman (LON:TYMN) to “Buy”

Tyman (LON:TYMN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 375 ($4.90). Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Tyman from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Tyman in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of Tyman in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of LON TYMN opened at GBX 447 ($5.84) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 435.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 761.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £877.46 million and a P/E ratio of 17.19. Tyman has a 52-week low of GBX 193 ($2.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 509.35 ($6.65).

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

