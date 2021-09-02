Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,579,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Zoetis worth $294,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Zoetis by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,882,000 after buying an additional 1,178,470 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 760.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,681 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,889,000 after purchasing an additional 968,926 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zoetis by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after purchasing an additional 912,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Zoetis by 52.9% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,265,000 after buying an additional 841,224 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.78 on Thursday, reaching $209.22. 1,116,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,830. The stock has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $209.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

