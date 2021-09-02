Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 140,311 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,311 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $339,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.00. 29,236,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,588,855. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $152.80 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

