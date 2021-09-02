Bessemer Group Inc. Has $212.63 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,411,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,698 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $212,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Dover by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Dover stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,413. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $176.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.24.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 35.27%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.