Bessemer Group Inc. Has $470.25 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,756 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $470,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $455.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,693,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,642. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $456.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $441.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

