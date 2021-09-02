Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,384,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $241,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,764,000 after purchasing an additional 108,762 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CDW by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,745,000 after purchasing an additional 432,552 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,133. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.26. 471,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,442. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.89. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $203.34. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

