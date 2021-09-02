Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,993 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $206,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Mastercard by 27.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $8.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $341.28. 7,361,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,762,506. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $336.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

