Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Short Interest Update

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,860,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the July 29th total of 9,570,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,560. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.64.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on BBY. Raymond James lifted their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,893.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,794 shares of company stock worth $10,632,809 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth $16,572,000. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth $6,369,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 18.6% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

