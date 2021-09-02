BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 5,034 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $52.74 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

