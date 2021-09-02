BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 102,121 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 102,121 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,630,000 after acquiring an additional 208,441 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $942,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 142,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 8.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA opened at $42.56 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.98.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Barclays dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

