BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $1.51 Million Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VER. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the first quarter worth $722,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in VEREIT by 4.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in VEREIT by 84.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 23.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 12,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 17.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 20,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Shares of VER opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.81.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.