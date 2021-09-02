BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $304.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $171.18 and a one year high of $307.53.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

