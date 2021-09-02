BidiPass (BDP) Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BidiPass has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. BidiPass has a market cap of $190,021.30 and $115.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00060482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.97 or 0.00138113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.68 or 0.00820405 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00047985 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.