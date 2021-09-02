Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 75,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total transaction of $19,569,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,022 shares in the company, valued at $29,489,700.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $277.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.70. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $291.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of -236.86 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 18.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 35.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

