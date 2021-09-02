Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 75,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total transaction of $19,569,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,022 shares in the company, valued at $29,489,700.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $277.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.70. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $291.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of -236.86 and a beta of 2.39.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 18.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 35.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
