Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Get Bill.com alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.62.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $277.13 on Wednesday. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $291.17. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.86 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.70.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,466.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 20,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $3,303,252.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,056,535.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,029 shares of company stock valued at $60,108,383. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.