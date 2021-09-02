Bird.Money Price Tops $70.15 (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Bird.Money has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $298,119.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bird.Money coin can currently be purchased for about $70.15 or 0.00141488 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00060287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00136569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.83 or 0.00814489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00047598 BTC.

About Bird.Money

Bird.Money (BIRD) is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,307 coins. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money . The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

