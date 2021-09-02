BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 270,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 1,218,383 shares.The stock last traded at $11.89 and had previously closed at $9.35.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a market cap of $728.82 million, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.71.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $445.11 million for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 6.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTCM. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at about $6,091,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BIT Mining during the second quarter worth about $3,746,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in BIT Mining during the second quarter worth about $1,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BIT Mining in the second quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

