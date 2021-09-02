Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Tops $663.45 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $12.50 billion and $3.44 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $663.45 or 0.01335327 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,684.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.78 or 0.00398079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.73 or 0.00361738 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00036861 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002994 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,834,744 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

