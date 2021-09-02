BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,413.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $8,413.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.93 or 0.00300799 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.92 or 0.00165447 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.63 or 0.00191124 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.