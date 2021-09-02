BitTube (TUBE) Reaches One Day Volume of $6,779.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. BitTube has a market cap of $2.08 million and $6,779.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitTube has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitTube Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 320,172,264 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

