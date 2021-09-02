Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.230-$2.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKI. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.58.

Black Knight stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.27. 4,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,903. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.02. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Black Knight stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Black Knight worth $25,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

