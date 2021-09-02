Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Cuts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,368. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.19 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

