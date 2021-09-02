Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,296,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in eBay by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,380,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,585,000 after buying an additional 2,342,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after buying an additional 2,323,266 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,567,295 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $218,486,000 after acquiring an additional 816,038 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,460 shares of company stock worth $5,844,236 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,030,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,525,391. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $77.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

