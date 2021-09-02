Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,193,000 after buying an additional 2,018,235 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $110,481,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.78. 6,020,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,843,600. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Truist dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

