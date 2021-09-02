Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Invests $307,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,625 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after purchasing an additional 440,361 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,804,000 after purchasing an additional 365,671 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 234,861.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 291,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 291,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,034,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,256,000 after purchasing an additional 221,783 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.40. 1,013,393 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.11. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

