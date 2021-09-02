Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Purchases 932 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,853 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 2.0% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $264.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,497,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,331. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.53 and its 200-day moving average is $233.84. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $275.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.41, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 690,921 shares of company stock worth $171,227,395. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.