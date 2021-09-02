Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 706 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.5% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 13,064 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 195,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,471,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,187,611. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

