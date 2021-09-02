BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million-$423 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.53 million.BlackLine also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.130 EPS.

BL stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.37. 995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.85. BlackLine has a one year low of $77.23 and a one year high of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.30.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,059,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $53,924.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,144.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,471 shares of company stock worth $13,520,726 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

