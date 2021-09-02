BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.77. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rinet Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

