BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the July 29th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

MUC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 78,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,867. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $16.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

