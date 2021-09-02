BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the July 29th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
MUC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 78,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,867. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $16.43.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.