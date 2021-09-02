BLink (BLINK) Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. BLink has a total market cap of $5.21 million and $134,766.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BLink has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00060253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00132101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.27 or 0.00817090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00047622 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,460 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

