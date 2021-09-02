Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.66 Million (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for about $2.65 or 0.00005449 BTC on exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $128,227.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00060598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00120710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.62 or 0.00812024 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00047686 BTC.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

