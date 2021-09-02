BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Announces $1.14 Dividend

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.1441 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

OTCMKTS:BLSFY opened at $90.55 on Thursday. BlueScope Steel has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $90.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.68.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of BlueScope Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

