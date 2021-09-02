Bodycote (LON:BOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $974.50

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 974.50 ($12.73) and last traded at GBX 971.50 ($12.69), with a volume of 11557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 961 ($12.56).

BOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Bodycote from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.93) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 861.43 ($11.25).

Get Bodycote alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 900.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 841.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.84%.

About Bodycote (LON:BOY)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.