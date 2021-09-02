Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 6,671 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,338,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,573,693. The company has a market capitalization of $244.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,959,966 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

