Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 781 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BlackRock by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 22.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $6.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $950.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $896.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $832.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

