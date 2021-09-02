Bogart Wealth LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

DUK traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.65. 2,453,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,271. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.38 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

