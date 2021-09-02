Boson Protocol (BOSON) Hits Market Capitalization of $66.45 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.55 or 0.00003110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $66.45 million and $4.11 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.69 or 0.00482435 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003263 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007496 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $612.50 or 0.01232777 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,999,740 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

