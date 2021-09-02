Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,810,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the July 29th total of 14,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,593.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $141,849.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,729.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,124 shares of company stock worth $18,071,807. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,709,377,000 after buying an additional 305,405 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,609,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,829 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,355 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 308,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,979,709. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.13, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average is $41.89. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

