Bradford T. Whitmore Sells 213,203 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,468,968.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CLSD stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $399.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CLSD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

