Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Plans Dividend of $0.41

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.4064 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

BXBLY opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Brambles has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Brambles alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.