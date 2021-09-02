Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.21 billion-$30.21 billion.

OTCMKTS BRDCY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $23.08. 16,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. Bridgestone has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRDCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgestone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bridgestone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

