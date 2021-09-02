Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires 503 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $5.50 on Thursday, reaching $344.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,786. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $339.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $371.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.82.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

