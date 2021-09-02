Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $689,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,707,000. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,010,000 after buying an additional 722,054 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 147,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,884,000 after buying an additional 84,359 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $105.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,690. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $105.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.42.

