Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,795 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 24.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.54. 4,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,990. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.12. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.