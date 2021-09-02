Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.58. 2,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,142. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average of $98.76. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.39 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

In other Globe Life news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

