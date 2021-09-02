Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 248 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,106. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $82.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.