Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $671,000 Investment in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,326 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DB opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

