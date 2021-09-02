Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Assurant by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 920.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Assurant by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock opened at $169.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.11 and a 52-week high of $171.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.