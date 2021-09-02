Brokerages Anticipate APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Post $0.82 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. APA reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 612.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $4.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis.

APA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist cut their target price on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

APA stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,493,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,009,030. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. APA has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in APA by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in APA by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 71,980 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 63,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

